Browns place Baker Mayfield on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield already was ruled out for Sunday’s season finale as the team is eliminated from playoff contention. He will undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder.

The Browns made the procedural move of placing Mayfield on injured reserve Wednesday. It officially ends the worst season of Mayfield’s four seasons in Cleveland.

He had foot and knee injuries in addition to the torn labrum and fractured humerus in his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield originally injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Texans and aggravated it against the Cardinals on Oct. 17.

The Browns also announced they placed linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder) on injured reserve.

They signed quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad to serve as Case Keenum‘s backup this week. The team also signed running back Dexter Williams from the Dolphins’ practice squad and then placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back Artavis Pierce, like Mullens, also was promoted from the practice squad with the Browns in need of depth at the position this week.

Linebacker Tony Fields II returned from the COVID-19 reserve list.