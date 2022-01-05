Cam Akers has full practice Wednesday, set to play Sunday

Getty Images

Rams running back Cam Akers returned to a full practice Wednesday and will make his season debut Sunday, barring a setback.

Akers tore his right Achilles while training in July before camp opened.

“He’s excited,” coach Sean McVay said Wednesday, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “He’ll be ready to go.”

The Rams’ Wednesday practice was only a jog through, but McVay said Akers practiced at full speed and was “flying around.”

Akers return will come almost exactly a year from the day of his last game. He had 19 touches for 96 yards in a Jan. 16, 2021, playoff game against the Packers.

The Rams have not determined Akers’ workload for Sunday, but it’s a good bet the team will have the second-year player on a pitch count.

“We’re working through that,” McVay said. “He sure looks good. He looks like he could carry — play a lot of plays, but I do think you want to be smart with an incremental approach. Is that 10 snaps? Is that 20? Is that 25? I think that’s something that as the week progresses, we’ll have a better feel for, but definitely want to get him involved.”

Akers rushed for a team-high 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries as a rookie last season. He added 221 rushing yards in two playoff games.

The Rams gave defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Leonard Floyd, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and left tackle Andrew Whitworth a rest day Wednesday.

Safety Nick Scott (thumb) was limited.