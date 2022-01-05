Cam Jordan is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

New Orleans’ postseason hopes are still alive entering Week 18 and defensive end Cam Jordan‘s performance in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers is a significant reason why.

Jordan had 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in the 18-10 victory over the Panthers. Now he’s been named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance.

Jordan has 11.5 sacks this season, recording 7.5 in his last three games to help pace New Orleans’ defense. He also has six tackles for loss and a forced fumble in those last three contests.

The Saints end their 2021 season on the road against the Falcons. They will clinch a playoff berth with a victory and a San Francisco loss.