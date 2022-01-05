Cardinals designate James Wiggins to return from IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals are getting some depth in the secondary back as they gear up for the postseason.

Arizona has designated safety James Wiggins to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Wiggins, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, appeared in three games earlier this season, taking only special teams snaps. He suffered a knee injury and missed a couple of weeks before returning to practice. But then he was placed on injured reserve in December.

Now he could have a chance to contribute as soon as this week. The Cardinals have a 21-day window to either activate Wiggins or shut him down for the season.

Arizona will play Seattle on Sunday for Week 18.