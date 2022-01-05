Cardinals designate James Wiggins to return from IR

The Cardinals are getting some depth in the secondary back as they gear up for the postseason.

Arizona has designated safety James Wiggins to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Wiggins, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, appeared in three games earlier this season, taking only special teams snaps. He suffered a knee injury and missed a couple of weeks before returning to practice. But then he was placed on injured reserve in December.

Now he could  have a chance to contribute as soon as this week. The Cardinals have a 21-day window to either activate Wiggins or shut him down for the season.

Arizona will play Seattle on Sunday for Week 18.

  1. Wiggins is a stud. Dude is an elite athlete with 4.3 speed and is going to be a big stand out on special teams but this kid also has the ability to develop into a very solid good safety. Wiggins was a quality value pick. What sucks for Wiggins though is that AZ has one of the best starting Safety tandems in the league between elite all pro SS Budda Baker and FS Jalen Thompson who is an absolute stud who has developed into a Pro Bowl quality player playing at a very high level this year. With Chris Banjo also on the roster AZ is loaded at the position and overall a loaded secondary that is developing into one of the best young secondary’s in the NFL.
    With AZ getting SEVERAL key big name starters back on both sides of the ball activated from the COVID list and off of IR AZ is peaking and getting back to full strength at just the right time. DHOP should be ready to go when the playoffs start in two weeks to. AZ is going to have as good of a chance as anyone to win the NFC. This years playoff teams are off the charts and should make for an awesome post season. I think whomever comes out of the NFC will win the Super Bowl this year.

