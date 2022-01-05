Chargers activate Jared Cook

Getty Images

The Chargers will have tight end Jared Cook back for their win-and-in Sunday night game against the Raiders.

Cook missed last Sunday’s win over the Broncos while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced on Wednesday that Cook has been cleared to return to action.

Cook played in each of the Chargers’ first 15 games and started 10 of them. He has 44 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns and had six catches for 70 yards and a score when the Chargers beat the Raiders 28-14 earlier this season.

Linebacker Damon Lloyd is the only player currently on the team’s COVID reserve list.