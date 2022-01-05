Charles Leno agrees to three-year, $37.5 million extension

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms with left tackle Charles Leno on a three-year, $37.5 million extension, NFL Media reports.

Leno signed a one-year deal worth $5 million in the offseason after the Bears cut him. He has started every game this season and has made 109 starts in a row.

The Bears, who made Leno a seventh-round choice 2014, released him after they selected Teven Jenkins in the second round of the draft.

Leno signed a four-year, $37 million extension with the Bears in 2017.