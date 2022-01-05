Colts activate Luke Rhodes from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Colts do not have any players left on their COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have activated long snapper Luke Rhodes from the list. He was the only player on the list after quarterback Carson Wentz and others came off of it ahead of last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Rhodes did not play in that game. Kyle Nelson handled the snapping duties in his place.

The Raiders game was the first that Rhodes has missed since taking over the job for the final four weeks of the 2016 season. Rhodes was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time this year.