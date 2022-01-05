Daniel Carlson is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Raiders stayed alive in the playoff hunt with last Sunday’s win over the Colts and one of the key players in that effort was recognized by the NFL on Wednesday.

Kicker Daniel Carlson made all five kicks he tried, including the game-winning, 33-yard field goal on the final play of the 23-20 road win. That field goal was his third and shortest of the day.

Carlson also made a 47-yard kick in the first quarter and a 44-yarder in the second quarter to help the Raiders on their way to the win.

The NFL announced that Carlson is the AFC special teams player of the week as a result of that effort. It’s the third time that Carlson has taken that honor this season