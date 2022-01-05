DeVonta Smith: I feel like I need to be out there on Saturday

Getty Images

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth last Sunday. With the Cowboys already claiming the NFC East title, Philadelphia will be a Wild Card team — either the sixth or seventh seed.

That means there really isn’t much to play for in Saturday’s game against Dallas. And it might behoove the Eagles to rest as many starters as possible to prevent injury.

But at least one of the team’s key offensive pieces would like to play.

“I feel like I need to be out there,” rookie receiver DeVonta Smith said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s a momentum thing.”

Smith has 61 receptions for 875 yards with five touchdowns in 16 games this season. He’s caught 13 passes for 189 yards with one TD in Philadelphia’s current four-game winning streak.

Running positive momentum into the postseason vs. keeping players healthy is a choice head coach Nick Sirianni has to weight when deciding who will play in a fairly meaningless regular-season finale on Saturday.