Hub Arkush acknowledges a “big mistake” in talking about his MVP voting plans

Hub Arkush created a firestorm on Tuesday by admitting that he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers for MVP for reasons unrelated to Rodgers’s football performance from Week One through Week 18. Appearing Wednesday on 670 The Score in Chicago the day after the eruption, Arkush acknowledged an error not with his reasoning but with his decision to disclose it publicly.

“I made a big mistake last night,” Arkush said.

He explained that the mistake came not from tying the vote to improper factors but in talking about it publicly.

“It’s on me,” Arkush said of his decision to disclose his plan to not vote for Rodgers. “I screwed up. . . . All you can do is own it, and I own it.”

It’s unclear whether he’ll still own one of the 50 votes. He shouldn’t. But not because he talked about his voting plans. He shouldn’t have a vote because he won’t vote for Rodgers for reasons unrelated to merit. And at no point on Wednesday did he say that he has reconsidered the situation or that he realizes he shouldn’t base the vote on offseason drama or vaccination prevarication.

So, yes, he shouldn’t have spoken about it. By doing so, however, he put the AP on notice that he’s not using the right factors in making these important decisions. It will be interesting to see whether AP lets him have what amounts to a two-percent voice for all of the AP awards and the All-Pro team.

13 responses to “Hub Arkush acknowledges a “big mistake” in talking about his MVP voting plans

  4. But his reasons for not voting for Rodgers *are* related to merit:

    Rodgers held out, was not available in training camp, and compromised his team’s preparation. He also lied about his health status, catching his coaches and teammates unawares that he might be a lineup risk, unavailable on short notice.

    Those are not the actions of a guy who is the most valuable to his team. There must be someone else who, when compared with Rodgers, is more valuable to his team then someone who commits these actions.

  7. Thank goodness he’s not an NFL referee. Subjective opinions and feelings will/would never factor into THEIR decisions.

  10. He’s human. Not saying he is right, but I guarantee he isn’t the only voter to make a decision based on emotion or bias rather than who is most deserving. At least he owned up to it which you don’t see very much now days.

  12. Like some many have said from Terry Bradshaw to Kareem abul Jabbar he flat out lied about being vaccinated and he’s paid a huge price for it he’s all but done at State Farm and millions of NFL
    fans no longer respect him.
    Is it fair to ask for an MVP millions won’t be ashamed of ? as a Packers fan i will forever not
    like him he’s a weasellllllllll .

  13. Rodger not available for training camp? Nope. He got in the night before. As far as Hub is concerned, its nothing more than Packer Hating sediment. If he had a vote, I bet he would have had no problem casting it for Sammy Sosa for MVP. And he was cheating.

