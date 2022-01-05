Hub Arkush issues written apology for speaking about his plan to not vote for Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2022, 8:14 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
On Wednesday afternoon, Hub Arkush returned to the airwaves of 670 The Score in Chicago with a qualified apology regarding his comments from Tuesday articulating his intention to not vote for Aaron Rodgers for NFL MVP for reasons other than his on-field performance. More recently, Arkush has reduced that apology to writing.

But he continues to apologize only for publicly disclosing his wrong-headed reasoning about the vote, not for having wrong-headed reasoning. Indeed, nothing he said today or wrote tonight suggests that the intense pushback he experienced has caused him to reevaluate the situation and change his position. By all appearances, he continues to be intent on not voting for Rodgers, for improper reasons.

Indeed, Arkush seems to think that the criticism he has endured misses the mark.

“I’ve apparently unleashed a small army of self-styled social media and talk radio experts who have no clue what they’re talking about to challenge the quality of the voting process and would attempt to invalidate any vote or thought process that doesn’t agree with their own,” Arkush writes.

Now that’s the kind of abject contrition you don’t see every day.

Bottom line? Arkush is sorry only because he said the quiet part out loud. He’s not sorry for the quiet part. Thus, his apology should not keep the Associated Press from immediately rescinding his vote and reassigning it before the ballots for the 2021 season are cast next week.

15 responses to “Hub Arkush issues written apology for speaking about his plan to not vote for Aaron Rodgers

  3. The AP should strip him of his vote. AND have each voter write a paragraph or two explaining how they voted. To determine competency, understanding of the game/award and to insure they’re not voting against a player. Rather for the MVP of a team. Not the best player or one you hate.

  6. SMH It appears most people have not figured out you can’t make spur of the moment comments anymore even in your own backyard. He probably thought he was talking to a sympathetic audience of Bears fans. Still not a good thing say. With the reach of social media today it was the shot heard round the football world.

  7. Big deal. Lots of people hate Tom Brady. Lots hate Rodgers. I doubt that any of the haters ever met either guy. Maybe if Joe Burrow continues his greatness he’ll be hated too. I wouldn’t waste any energy worrying about being hated.

  8. Rodgers is a major tool but he is 100% right here. The journalist’s job is supposed to be objective in voting for the league’s most valuable player. Said player’s personal opinions are irrelevant to his performance. Be a professional or give up your vote to someone who is.

  9. What’s the criteria for the award? Can someone show me where it says most valuable player pertains to stats on the field only? Doesn’t leadership fall into the category of value? I’m just asking questions here.

  10. I’m not a Rogers fan per say. But he is far from the monster the media makes him. This story lives on yet Henry Ruggs is yesterday’s news. Plenty of other NFL stars are unvaccinated media forgets about them.

  11. 44 year old Tom Brady has one fewer win and 1,000 more yards than Rogers, playing in a much tougher division. The NFC North is an embarrassment to football, as it has been for Rogers’ entire career.

    It’s easy to look great playing against pylons.

  12. radar773 says:
    January 5, 2022 at 8:20 pm
    If Rodgers is entitled to his opinion, so is Arkush.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Absolutely. Hub is entitled to his opinion- but he is NOT entitled to a vote. And yes, opinions are without doubt reason enough to disqualify one from a privileged position.

  14. Maybe the voter should have made a valid criticism of something between the lines on GameDay?

    Even some here have made their arguments on a stat line level. Which are always up for debate. But at least its about the game.

