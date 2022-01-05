Jalen Hurts remains limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remained limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Hurts sprained his ankle in Week 12 against the Giants and missed one game. In the four weeks since, he has had six limited practices, including the two this week, and five full practices.

The Eagles have won three in a row.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday the team still is developing plans for playing its starters Saturday night against the Cowboys. Gardner Minshew will start if they decide to rest Hurts.

Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (thumb), right tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and running back Miles Sanders (hand) remained out of practice.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (stinger) returned to a limited practice.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins (knee) and guard Jack Anderson (illness) were upgraded to full participants.