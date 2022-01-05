Ja’Marr Chase is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The deliberations about the AFC offensive player of the week for Week 17 probably didn’t take too long.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a day for the record books against the Chiefs last Sunday. Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-31 victory that clinched the AFC North for Chase.

Chase set a new rookie record for receiving yards in a single game and he passed Justin Jefferson for the most receiving yards in a season by a rookie. He also set a new high for single-game receiving yards by any Bengals receiver.

It’s the second time that Chase has won offensive player of the week and it is inevitable that he will be the offensive rookie of the year once the season comes to a close.