Jets activate Quinnen Williams, Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

The Jets will have defensive tackle Quinnen Williams back for the season finale against the Bills.

Williams missed last Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers and the Week 16 win over the Jaguars while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he was activated on Tuesday. Williams started the previous 14 games and has 50 tackles and six sacks for the Jets.

The Jets also activated running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Tyler Kroft. Coleman has 79 carries for 350 yards and 11 catches for 49 yards in 10 games this season. Kroft has 15 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances.

In addition to the COVID reserve activations, the Jets signed defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. Zuniga has three tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in three games.