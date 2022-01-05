Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to have limited practice, but 49ers uncertain who will start

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a throwing session Tuesday and is scheduled for a limited practice Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will take most of the first-team practice reps as the 49ers determine how much Garoppolo’s injured thumb will allow him to do.

“It won’t be a full-speed practice, so it won’t be as challenging,” Shanahan said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Garoppolo will start Sunday if he is near 100 percent, Shanahan said, but the 49ers don’t have a definite answer yet as to what Garoppolo will be able to do.

Shanahan said the 49ers will not announce their starter before kickoff for competitive reasons.

Garoppolo was diagnosed with a grade-3 tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb after the Dec. 23 game against the Titans. He did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday’s victory over the Texans.

Lance passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start.

The 49ers will earn a postseason berth with a win or a loss by the Saints.