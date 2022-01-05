Jimmy Garoppolo officially limited, says right thumb “hurts”

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo officially was limited in Wednesday’s practice. His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain because of the thumb injury that kept him out last week.

“F—, it hurts,” Garoppolo said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I don’t know how else to describe it. It feels like the web in your hand is kind of tearing a little bit. That’s probably the best way I can describe it.”

Garoppolo was diagnosed with a grade-3 tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb after the Dec. 23 game against the Titans. He did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday’s victory over the Texans.

Garoppolo will start Sunday if he is near 100 percent, coach Kyle Shanahan said

“It’s sore,” Garoppolo said. “It was a pretty good throwing session yesterday. Just trying to get the motion back and everything and get it feeling where I want it to feel.

“Kind of just . . . feeling the new tape job that we’re working with. Yeah, really, I’m trying to get it back to my old motion where it’s just fluid and everything like that, but it’ll just take some time. It’s a process, but we’re working in the right direction.”

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), defensive end Nick Bosa (not injury related/rest), center Alex Mack (not injury related/rest), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and offensive Trent Williams (not injury related/rest) did not practice.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) joined Garoppolo in limited practices.

The 49ers placed defensive back Deommodore Lenoir on the COVID-19 reserve list.