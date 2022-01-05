Joe Haden lands on Steelers COVID reserve

Getty Images

Cornerback Joe Haden has been on the field for most of the matchups between the Browns and Steelers over the last 12 years, but he probably won’t be there for this Sunday’s clash of AFC North rivals.

Haden was placed on the Steelers’ COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. Unless the Steelers advance to the playoffs, that likely ends Haden’s fifth season with the team with 34 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 11 starts.

Haden spent the first seven years of his career with the Browns and he may be moving on to another team for the 2022 season.

Haden’s contract with the Steelers is up at the conclusion of the season. He was hopeful about signing an extension before the regular season began, but no deal came together.