Joe Mixon tests positive for COVID-19

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mixon tested positive today and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bengals are currently getting hit hard by COVID-19, with safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain allgoing on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday.

The good news for the Bengals is that they’ve already clinched the AFC North, and all of those players are likely to be cleared to return for their first playoff game.