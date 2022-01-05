John Harbaugh has no update on Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

There’s a chance Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has played his last snap of the 2021 season.

There’s also a chance he hasn’t.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t going to give the Steelers any public insight as to whether Jackson will or won’t be on the field for Week 18 in his Wednesday press conference, telling reporters he had no update on the 2019 MVP.

“I don’t see the value of even talking about it at this point,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Jackson hasn’t played since injuring his ankle during the first half of Baltimore’s Week 14 loss to Cleveland. Jackson was limited in last Wednesday’s practice, but was moving around with a noticeable limp. Jackson did not practice on Thursday or Friday and Tyler Huntley got the start in the Week 17 loss to the Rams.

Jackson has thrown for 2882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games this season, adding 767 yards rushing with a pair of TDs.

In his last four starts, he passed for 673 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions while taking 14 sacks.

The Ravens finish the 2021 season against the Steelers on Sunday. Baltimore’s first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.