Justin Fields set to start for Bears on Sunday

The Bears are going back to Justin Fields.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said today that Fields will practice today and barring a setback will start Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings.

Injuries have forced the Bears to go from Andy Dalton to Fields, back to Dalton, back to Fields, to Nick Foles, back to Dalton and finally back to Fields.

Fields is the future in Chicago, even though Nagy will probably not be his coach after Sunday. So it makes sense to give Fields as much experience as he can get. Fields has shown flashes of talent, but the overall results have been poor, and the Bears’ next coach is going to need to get a lot more out of Fields.