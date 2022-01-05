Kyle Pitts sits out Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury. He injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Bills and played only 27 of 53 snaps.

He has 1,018 yards this season, giving him a chance to set the NFL’s rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end. Mike Ditka had 1,076 yards in 1961.

Pitts made the Pro Bowl but has only one touchdown despite 66 catches.

The Falcons also practiced without running back Qadree Ollison (quadriceps).

Rookie receiver Frank Darby (shoulder) was limited, and cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) was a full participant.