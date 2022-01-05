Lamar Jackson remains out of Ravens practice

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sees no value in continuing to discuss quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s availability to play, but the team’s practice reports will continue to provide updates on how he’s faring with his ankle injury.

On Monday, the answer was the same as it was all of last week. Jackson remained out of practice as the Ravens began their on-field preparations for Week 18 against the Steelers.

There’s two more days of practice to go this week, but neither Harbaugh’s answer nor Jackson’s inactivity does much to suggest that he’s going to be back in the lineup for the season finale.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs, chest), right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) also missed practice with injuries. Guard Ben Powers (foot) was listed as a limited participant.