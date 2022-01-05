Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Greg Robinson dies at 70

Getty Images

Greg Robinson, a longtime coach who won two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator of the 1990s, has died at the age of 70.

Robinson was head coach at Syracuse for four seasons. His son Dominic told Syracuse.com that his father died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Robinson had several stints on various coaching staffs but is probably best remembered by NFL fans for his six years as defensive coordinator of the Broncos from 1995 through 2000. The Broncos won the Super Bowl after the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

Robinson was also defensive coordinator of the Jets in 1994 and of the Chiefs from 2001 to 2003. He later served as defensive coordinator at Texas, Michigan and San Jose State.