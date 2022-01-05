Matt Eberflus declined Jaguars interview during regular season

Getty Images

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be facing the Jaguars in the regular season finale and he won’t be talking to them about becoming their head coach before that game.

NFL rules now allow teams without a head coach to interview candidates from other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season, but not all aspiring head coaches are taking advantage of that opportunity. Eberflus is in that group and told reporters he made the decision after speaking with head coach Frank Reich and General Manager Chris Ballard.

“That situation came up last week when the slip came through to speak to them,” Eberflus said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We decided as an organization, Chris and I and Frank, that we were going to postpone that until afterwards. We wanted to focus on the matter at hand, and that’s what we decided to do as a group.”

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett made the same decision as Eberflus, who called it “a great assumption” that he wants to be an NFL head coach at some point.