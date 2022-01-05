Matt Nagy says he hasn’t been told he’ll be fired

Getty Images

For the second time this season, Bears coach Matt Nagy is denying a report that he’s been informed that he’s about to be fired.

Nagy said today that he has not been told that Sunday’s game against the Vikings will be his last as the Bears’ head coach. He questioned the source of the report and expressed doubt about any legitimate sources saying that he’s out.

A previous report that said Nagy would be fired after the Bears’ Thanksgiving game proved to be false.

Still, it seems unlikely that Nagy will be back for the 2022 season. After a great first season in which Nagy and the Bears went 12-4 in 2018, they’ve declined to 8-8 in both 2019 and 2020, and they’re 6-10 this season. Nagy has the Bears pointed in the wrong direction, and they’re likely to change direction in the offseason. Even if Nagy hasn’t been told that yet.