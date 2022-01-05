Matt Prater named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Cardinals got back in the win column after three consecutive losses.

Kicker Matt Prater played a significant role in the victory and now he’s been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Prater connected on all four of his field-goal attempts, from 24, 53, 26, and 38 yards. He also scored an extra point in Arizona’s 25-22 win over Dallas.

According to the NFL, Prater now has 14 career special teams player of the week awards over his long career. He also earned one this season in Week Six.

Prater and the Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot. But if they beat the Seahawks and the Rams lose to the 49ers, they’ll win the NFC West. If Los Angles wins, Arizona will be the NFC’s No. 5 seed.