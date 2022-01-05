Micah Parsons placed on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cowboys plan to play their starters against the Eagles on Saturday. But one of their key defensive players may not be able to do so.

Dallas announced on Wednesday that linebacker Micah Parsons has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Parsons has been one of the league’s best defensive players this season and is the clear frontrunner for defensive rookie of the year. He’s recorded 13.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 20 tackles for loss in 16 games. He’s also recorded three pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

If there’s a silver lining to Parsons being placed in the COVID-19 protocols now, it’s that the Cowboy shave already clinched the division. And now Parsons won’t have to worry about testing positive for the virus during the postseason.