Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft.

Hutchinson, widely considered to be a possible top five pick in this spring’s draft, was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy after racking up 14 sacks in 14 games played for the Wolverines this season.

“My Michigan legacy is complete, and it was truly the best time of my life,” Hutchinson said in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday. “Onward and upward to the 2022 NFL draft. Thank you for everything, Wolverine nation and beyond.”

Hutchinson is one of a trio of pass rushers that could come off the board quickly in April. Along with Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Hutchinson is highly-regarded talent that was dominant throughout his final year at Michigan. Hutchinson won the Lombardi Award as college football’s top lineman and was a consensus All-American selection.