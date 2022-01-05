Mike Vrabel: We’ll just see how Derrick Henry responds to practicing

Getty Images

The Titans have running back Derrick Henry back at practice, but any thoughts about when he’ll be back in the lineup will be on hold until the team sees how his first steps back on the field go.

Henry has not played since October because of a broken foot and will have the next 21 days to practice before the team is required to activate him from injured reserve. Head coach Mike Vrabel gave no hint about a timeline for when the Titans are thinking about Henry making that move when asked about what he wants to see in practice.

“Just to see how he responds and ask him to start doing some of those things that he’s gonna need to do in a football game,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.

Vrabel was asked about the difficulty of doing the latter in a practice environment short on hitting and said that the team will “try to recreate” as many situations as possible to see how Henry holds up. That may be tough to do in time for Week 18, but having Henry for their playoff opener seems like a realistic bet.