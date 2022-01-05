NFL has alternative sites lined up for Super Bowl LVI in case of COVID restrictions in L.A.

Getty Images

The decision by the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards over health and safety concerns prompted a question to the NFL on Wednesday. The Grammys were scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

The NFL confirms it has looked at alternative sites, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, if COVID restrictions in California prevent the game from being played there. But the league always has backup plans for the game.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances. Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

Los Angeles County saw more than 2,000 positive coronavirus cases Tuesday during a spike in infections the past two weeks. The Critics Choice Awards earlier postponed its annual show, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 9.

The Chargers, though, drew 70,240 to their home game against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.