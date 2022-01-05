Panthers put Terrace Marshall on IR, activate Haason Reddick

Getty Images

The Panthers made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Buccaneers.

Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall has been placed on injured reserve. The second-round pick injured his foot in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Marshall played in 13 games this season and caught 17 passes for 138 yards.

The Panthers also placed left tackle Cameron Erving on injured reserve and activated linebacker Haason Reddick, quarterback P.J. Walker, and tight end Tommy Tremble from the COVID-19 reserve list. They have three active roster players on the list, although two of them are currently on injured reserve.

Carolina rounded out the day’s moves by signing defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner off of Pittsburgh’s practice squad. Tuioti-Mariner had two sacks for the Falcons this season before being waived in November.