Pat Shurmur on Joe Judge: “Not an accurate assessment” to say 2019 Giants quit

Getty Images

Joe Judge’s now-infamous 11-minute postgame rant about the state of the 2021 Giants included a pointed criticism of his team’s former head coach.

Judge claimed that “everybody quit” and “everybody tapped” on New York’s 2019 team, which was coached by Pat Shurmur. Shurmur was 9-23 in two seasons as the Giants’ head coach, the same record he compiled as Cleveland’s head coach from 2011-2012.

One of the problems with what Judge said is the Giants won two of their last three games to finish 4-12 that year, defeating Miami in Week 15 and Washington in Week 16. Fans who wanted defensive end Chase Young at the top of the 2020 draft weren’t exactly pleased with that development, as it dropped the Giants to No. 4 overall.

Now the Broncos offensive coordinator, Shurmur was asked on Wednesday about Judge’s comments.

“I obviously — that’s not an accurate assessment,” Shurmur said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “But beyond that, I have no comment.”

Judge said Monday that he had no regrets over his postgame comments. But they continue to reverberate around the league as New York prepares to end its season against Washington.