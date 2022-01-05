Raiders cut Will Compton, Justin March-Lillard

Getty Images

The Raiders cut linebacker Will Compton and linebacker Justin March-Lillard on Wednesday.

Compton posted a video announcing his departure from the team after meeting with coach Rich Bisaccia.

“I gave him a huge hug and thanked him for absolutely everything,” Compton said. “I would do anything for that man. Coach Bisaccia is the best. Everybody in that building has been so good to me these last few weeks as everything has unfolded for me personally.”

Compton, 32, signed with the Raiders on Dec. 8. He played only one game, seeing action on 15 special teams snaps in Week 14.

March-Lillard was inactive Sunday after signing with the team last week. He played for the 49ers in Week 13 and for the Saints in Week 16.