Rashaad Penny named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Though the Seahawks are out of postseason contention, they still put together one of their best performances of the season in a 51-29 victory over the Lions in Week 17.

Running back Rashaad Penny was on of the keys to victory and now he’s been named NFC offensive player of the week for his performance.

Penny took 25 carries for 170 yards with a pair of touchdowns and caught a pair of passes for 15 yards in the victory.

Penny’s 170 yards set a new career high for the former first-round pick, who is set to become a free agent in March.

He now has 559 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season.

The Seahawks end the 2021 season on Sunday against the Cardinals.