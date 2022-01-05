Ravens will honor Terrell Suggs on Sunday at Ben Roethlisberger’s last game

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play what is expected to be the final game of his NFL career on Sunday in Baltimore. And the Ravens are choosing that day to honor one of Roethlisberger’s longtime rivals.

Terrell Suggs will be at M&T Bank Stadium for Sunday’s Steelers-Ravens game and will be honored and introduced before the game, the Ravens announced.

Suggs played for the Ravens from 2003 to 2018. He then had brief stints with the Cardinals and Chiefs during the 2019 season before retiring. This will be the first time Suggs has attended a Ravens game since he retired.

Although Suggs and Roethlisberger were at times heated rivals on the field, they’ve also shown mutual respect, and they exchanged jerseys the last time they faced each other in Pittsburgh in 2018. Roethlisberger has not officially announced his retirement, but all indications are that Sunday will be his last NFL game.