Report: Jaguars interviewed Todd Bowles Monday

Getty Images

Word over the weekend was that the Jaguars would hold a remote interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles this week and it has reportedly taken place.

Mark Long of the Associated Press reports that Bowles spoke with the team on Monday. He joins former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as candidates that have met with the team.

Bowles joins Pederson and Caldwell in having previous head coaching experience. He went 24-40 over four seasons with the Jets before getting fired after the 2018 season. Bowles joined Bruce Arians’ staff in Tampa the next year and jumped back into head coaching conversations thanks to the team’s success last year.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are also on the Jaguars’ radar. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported last Sunday that Moore is expected to interview remotely late next week.