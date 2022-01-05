Ryan Ramczyk returns to practice, but Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport sit out

Getty Images

The Saints saw the return of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on Wednesday. Ramczyk missed the past six games with a knee injury and then COVID-19, which he tested positive for on Dec. 24.

Ramczyk was limited in his first practice back after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Saints did not have left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) and safety P.J. Williams (ankle) at practice. Armstead has not played since Week 14.

Davenport and Williams’ injuries were new.

Receiver Tre’Quan Smith (chest), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and receiver Ty Montgomery (back) were limited. Smith and Ingram were inactive last week.

Quarterback Taysom Hill continues to practice with the middle finger injury on his throwing hand.