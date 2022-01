Getty Images

The Seahawks placed defensive tackle Al Woods on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Woods signed with the Seahawks this offseason and has helped Seattle hold opponents to 3.8 yards per carry this season.

He has 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and three pass breakups.

The team also placed practice squad defensive tackle Myles Adams on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Cornerback Sidney Jones IV, guard Damien Lewis and defensive end Alton Robinson remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.