“Some progress” on Bills stadium, but no announcement imminent

Getty Images

The Bills are looking for a new stadium and there have been “significant discussions” with state and county officials, but they have not moved to the point where an agreement is ready to be announced.

That was the message from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday in response to a question about whether a deal could be announced at New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Wednesday.

“We are not imminent to a deal,” Poloncarz said, via WIVB. “Some progress has been made, but we are not at a position where I think a1 deal is going to be announced any time in the next few days.”

The Bills currently have a lease at Highmark Stadium through the 2022 season and Poloncarz noted that the agreement for that lease, which began in 2013, was not struck until late in 2012. He said the discussions with the team are “exceptionally complicated” and that they will not include a “blank check” from the county in order to finance construction on a new stadium while adding that he sees “good work on all sides” toward the goal of keeping the Bills in place.