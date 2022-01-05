Steelers activate Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, four others from COVID reserve

Getty Images

The Steelers can get into the playoffs with a win, a Colts loss, and anything but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders on Sunday, and they’ll have a bunch of players back from the COVID-19 reserve list to help with getting the win.

Six players were activated from the list on Wednesday. Tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert, and defensive lineman Chris Wormley are all back on the active roster.

Bush, Schobert, and Wormley give the Steelers three starters back for their defense. Bush missed two games after being placed on the list while Schobert and Wormley were both out for Monday night’s win over the Browns.

The Steelers don’t have any players on their COVID reserve list at the moment.