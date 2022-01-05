Texans activate nine from COVID-19 reserve list, including Tytus Howard, David Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans activated nine players from their COVID-19 list Wednesday, the team announced.

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard, running back David Johnson, wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., wide receiver Chris Moore, tight end Antony Auclair and defensive end Ron'Dell Carter have cleared COVID-19 protocols and are back on the active roster.

The Texans also activated kicker Dominik Eberle and fullback Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad COVID-19 list. The team then released Eberle and running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and safety Justin Reid remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.