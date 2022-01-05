Titans designate Derrick Henry to return from IR

Getty Images

With the postseason approaching, the Titans are a step closer to getting their best offensive player back.

After several reports earlier in the week that it would be the case, Tennessee has designated running back Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve.

Henry has been out since undergoing foot surgery following Tennessee’s Week Eight victory over the Colts. Henry had taken 219 carries for 937 yards with 10 touchdowns to that point, figures which easily led the league at that point. He has 237 touches for 1,091 yards from scrimmage in 2021.

The Titans have 21 days to activate Henry off of injured reserve. He could play this week and help Tennessee clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC against Houston. Or the club could wait to activate him and potentially give him more time to recover.

If Tennessee beats Houston, the franchise will have the conference’s only first-round bye. That could delay Henry’s first appearance since October to Jan. 22 or 23.