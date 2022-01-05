Titans signing tight end Ryan Izzo off Seahawks practice squad

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are signing tight end Ryan Izzo off the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

Izzo’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced the move Tuesday night.

Izzo signed with Seattle’s practice squad in September after being waived by the Houston Texans at the end of training camp and a brief stint on the practice squad of the New York Giants. Izzo went on the COVID-19 list for Seattle two weeks ago before being cleared to return to the squad.

Izzo was traded from the New England Patriots to the Texans last March. Izzo appeared in 18 total games for the Patriots in 2019-20 with 16 starts. He caught 19 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Izzo will add depth to the Titans tight end group after losing MyCole Pruitt to an ankle injury last weekend.