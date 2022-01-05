Tua Tagovailoa on offseason trade talk: If it comes up, it comes up

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a run of good games during a seven-game winning streak that lifted the Dolphins into the playoff conversation, but both streaks came to an end against the Titans last Sunday.

Tagovailoa was 18-of-38 for 205 yards and an interception while also losing a fumble in a 34-3 loss that ended any postseason hopes for Miami. With advancing off the table, thoughts began moving to next season and the possibility that the Dolphins will again be linked to trade talks for Deshaun Watson and/or others who would end Tagovailoa’s time as the starter.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa said he is “not worried” about the resumption of such talks in the weeks to come.

“If it comes up, it comes up,” Tagovailoa said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

If the Dolphins came into the season with the thought that other quarterbacks held more long-term appeal than their current one, it seems unlikely that Tagovailoa did enough to convince them otherwise. His overall performance was in line with what he did as a rookie, so it wouldn’t be any surprise to hear the Dolphins involved in trade chatter again this year.