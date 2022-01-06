Aaron Rodgers practiced Thursday

Getty Images

Early this week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that his mindset was to play the team’s starters in Week 18 because he didn’t want them going multiple weeks without playing before the divisional round of the playoffs.

There’s been no indication that LaFleur has reconsidered that approach and the team had a key starter on the practice field on Thursday for his first practice of the week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been practicing on Fridays only — if he practices at all — since hurting his toe several weeks ago, but he was working with the team on Thursday.

Rodgers said after last Sunday night’s win over the Vikings that his toe felt the best its felt in a long time and Thursday’s practice session is further sign that all is well with the reigning NFL MVP.

If Rodgers does start against Detroit, he may not be playing the entire game but any sign that his toe is a non-factor heading into the playoffs is a good one for the Packers’ hopes for a Super Bowl run.