Antonio Brown takes aim at Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2022, 9:25 AM EST
Tom Brady And Alex Guerrero Host Grand Opening Of TB12 Performance & Recovery Center In Boston
Buccaneers (still) receiver Antonio Brown stayed silent (for the most part) until last night. Now, he’s saying plenty about the disintegration of his relationship with the team.

Among the disintegrated relationships? The one that brought him to Tampa in the first place, the connection to quarterback Tom Brady.

A Thursday morning social-media barrage from AB included the sharing of text messages with Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s friend, partner, and trainer. It began with Brown requesting on the morning of Christmas Eve half of a $100,000 fee that Brown previously paid to Guerrero, “if we not going to work any more.” Guerrero responded politely and almost cheerfully, offering to “send the balance.”

Brown added this observation on Twitter: “Imagine your QB trainer charges you 100k then doing no work must be was a part of these guys plans all along.”

In other words, Brown is suggesting that Brady and Guerrero wanted to recruit Brown to the Buccaneers because they viewed him as someone who could be targeted for excessive fees charged by the TB12 operation.

It doesn’t matter when Brown is factually correct, and it undoubtedly is not. What matters is that he’s airing out this dirty laundry publicly, and loudly. With Brady due to meet with reporters later today, there’s a chance he’ll be uttering carefully-crafted buzzwords other than “empathy” and “compassion” when talking about Brown.

Brown used social media in 2019 to get what he wanted from the Raiders — his release. He seems to be doing the same thing now. We’ll see whether it ends the bizarre logjam, which has seen coach Bruce Arians say on Sunday that Brown is no longer a member of the team and, four days later, Brown still being a member of the team.

  1. Hard to have empathy for Tom Brady. It was clear that Antonio Brown had many mental, financial, and relationship issues to sort out after leaving the Raiders. Anyone with an ounce of Tony Dungy’s insight could see anyone signing Antonio Brown to a team is not truly looking out for his best interest. AB needed to step away from the game for at least a year to get himself together for his long-term mental health and professional success. But instead, Brady wanted to win a Super Bowl and vouched for him. I don’t deny that part of Brady wanted to help him. But sometimes, the best thing you can do for someone is do nothing for them until they get help. So now Antonio Brown is a square one again. Brady didn’t see this coming?

  3. I don’t think “empathy” and “compassion” are words and actions that this guy deserves at all. He’s demonstrated a victim mentality and bad faith everywhere he’s been and it seems no one is above his incoherent, misdirected wrath.

  7. This is really going to test Brady’s empathy for A.B.
    Guerrero is not only Brady’s trainer and business partner, but his best friend in the world.
    The idea that Brady convinced Tampa Bay management, including his own coach, that A.B. was worth the risk so that TB12 Inc. can get one high paying client is of course ridiculous. And will be interesting to see if Brady takes it as a personal insult or further evidence that A.B. needs a gigantic group hug more than ever.

  8. Just another example of AB refusing to pay a service provider. Shocker! Brady will just bat it away as a business matter that has nothing to do with the upcoming games. Yeah, a disgruntled player going to social-media war could be a problem and a distraction, but this is AB we’re talking about. He lost any credibility a long time ago, and Brady is a master at ignoring the noise. As a team leader, he’ll make sure the other guys do too.

    I don’t understand why this Bucs/AB endgame should be characterized as a “bizarre logjam.” It’s obvious that the Bucs have two reasons for not releasing AB yet. One is not wanting him to be picked up by another contending team, and the other is because of the potential for a grievance based on a claim of injury. Sure, Arians said Sunday that AB was no longer a Buc, but it’s Arians. AB isn’t the only guy who tends to talk before he engages his logical faculties.

    I’m not going to say “move along, nothing to see here,” but it’s awfully close to that when it’s an AB game we’ve all seen a few times already.

  9. “Imagine your QB trainer charges you 100k then doing no work must be was a part of these guys plans all along.”
    _____________________________________

    Or more likely he saw how you stiffed your chef and demanded the money up front before lifting a finger for you.

  10. The Bucs probably have to get their ducks in a row with this one. Make sure about all the legal ramifications for releasing this guy. Everything and everything should be expected. Any player asked any questions regarding Brown should give “no comment”

  12. Start tweeking Tom Brady’s nose, and somebody down there in the Florida law enforcement community is gonna go after this nitwit for the fake vaccination card. Heck, being found guilty of that crime might even come with a jail sentence.

  13. “Hi AB, thi is Tom. Hey, Giselle & I were talking earlier today over soy muffings & GMO-free coffee, and we both feel it’s best if you move out of our spare bedroom. Thanks bud, appreciate you. Oh, and just leave the house key on the counter.”

  15. I doubt the Bucs will release Brown until it’s too late for him to be picked up by another playoff contender.

  18. This is a perfect example of the saying “no good deed goes unpunished”. Yet another bridge burned by AB…

  21. Brady will take the high road and say that he continues to care for ABs complete health and well-being. As for AB, talk about biting the hand that feeds you!
    Now as to the wording of what was said, THIS I believe AB wrote himself. What came out yesterday (yes, with his permission) was obviously agent/lawyer speak to make sure they all get paid every possible dime. You can’t believe a single word of it.

  22. Wow, what a trainwreck. Bite the hand that feeds you. Can’t wait to hear Brady’s response to this.

  23. The whole situation is weird, and I think before its all over we’re going to hear some more strange stuff about Brady/Guerrero’s business practices.

    That said, I don’t understand what AB’s bottom line is here by doing this, outside of just creation of more chaos, which is what this guy seems to absolutely crave.

  24. Guerrero is not a Tampa employee I assume? Any outside training/body work would always be paid by the player. $100K is steep, but what does that compare to other trainers out there?

    AB has lost the part of his brain that controls outbursts, impulses and emotions. Unfortunately when it’s all said and done, the study of his brain will show us just how broken he is.

