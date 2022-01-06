AP won’t be taking away Hub Arkush’s vote

January 6, 2022
If Aaron Rodgers thinks Hub is a bum, Rodgers necessarily feels the same way about the Associated Press.

The AP won’t be stripping Hub Arkush of his vote in the organization’s annual NFL awards, even though Arkush admitted that he won’t vote for Rodgers for MVP because he’s the “biggest jerk in the league,” along with other observations and factors unrelated to on-field or in-season performance.

We’re not gonna throw out his ballot,” Barry Wilner of the AP told the Chicago Sun-Times. Wilner has overseen the voting process for the organization’s NFL awards for roughly three decades, choosing who does and doesn’t get votes. More than a decade ago, the AP selections became the official NFL awards for MVP, coach of the year, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, comeback player of the year, offensive rookie of the year, and defensive rookie of the year.

“For MVP, because the word ‘valuable’ is judgmental, it would be unfair and unwise for us to set any parameters for that award,” Wilner said. “We can’t tell people how to think about what they consider most valuable.”

While you can’t tell them how to think, you can ensure that none of the 50 ballots will go to people who would define “valuable” based on personal biases and/or irrelevant factors, such as offseason behavior (yes, that was one of the reasons Arkush gave). Indeed, that fact that the AP won’t invade the judgment of the voters makes the selection of the right voters even more critical, and it makes imperative the organization’s willingness to disqualify voters who, through their own stunning candor, have necessarily disqualified themselves.

The AP apparently won’t be doing that. We sent Wilner an email last night asking that question and requesting an explanation if, as it appears, Arkush will cast his ballot next week. Wilner didn’t give us any answers, explaining instead that he forwarded our inquiry to “AP management.”

We’re still waiting for a response.

18 responses to “AP won’t be taking away Hub Arkush’s vote

  2. My feeling for what he meant was that regardless of Rodgers’ on-field performance, he isn’t a good teammate (because he’s a jerk and created a ton of unnecessary and divisive drama).

    In my view, that stuff is relevant to a player’s value to the team.

  5. For MVP, because the word ‘valuable’ is judgmental, it would be unfair and unwise for us to set any parameters for that award,” Wilner said. “We can’t tell people how to think about what they consider most valuable.”

    So using that logic,… I guess a team physician or equipment manager could be MVP ?? smh

  7. Why should they? He was applying his own logic to what he personally thought was appropriate. Isn’t that exactly what Rodgers did?

  8. And they shouldn’t. The only difference between him and some of the other reporters is he said it out loud. I’m sure there’s other reporters that think this. As far as Rogers, He spent 5 minutes on calling this guy everything But in the same 5 minutes he doesn’t care what he thinks. Yes Rogers is off beat, seems to be salty all the time and has very very thin skin.

  9. If the MVP were based simply on stats, they wouldn’t need “voters”. They would just give the MVP to the player with the best stats.

    More goes into the MVP vote than just stats, by design.

    Having said that, Arkush should have kept his mouth shut and simply voted for the guy he wanted.

  10. This certifies the vote as meaningless and valueless. If you have admitted clowns who lack the professionalism to vote objectively and fairly, as we’ve always known there were, this cements that it’s worthless.

  11. Prepare for another pantented Aaeon Rodgers temper tantrum. He didn’t get what he wanted.

  12. Nor should they take the vote away. That isn’t America and I hate that immediately this has become political. If that person has a vote, they have the right to vote accordingly. It may not be morally correct, but it’s their right. So he thinks Aaron Rodgers is a bad guy. Who cares? So do I at times. If I was in Arkush’s position, would I openly admit this like he did? No. I would keep my comments to myself. That’s the difference between us all. We are all different and we all live our lives differently. I don’t think he should vote based on his subjective standard, but he can vote how he wants to. If it was merely about stats, we would have a computer spit out the answer of who the MVP is. However, we have human beings with emotions making these decisions. His emotions tell him to vote based on Rodgers being a “bad guy” because of offseason or in-season behavior. Another person may vote emotionally based on the heroic comebacks or Rodgers’ willingness to win this season. We are now being as subjective as Mr. Arkush. Who are we and what do we really want to become? I think we all need to start asking ourselves that.

  13. You know Hub isn’t the only voter to use personal issues to decide his vote, but he exposed himself as such… So to me, he should probably be stripped of that duty/privilege. I RARELY agree with anything AR says, but, he seems to have hit the nail on the head this time. Hub sounds like a bum.

  14. The AP shouldn’t do anything in this instance.
    No rules or covenant has been broken.
    What’s done is done, but they may want to reevaluate their voting roster when this year’s vote is complete.

    Personally, I believe Arkush made his vote and opinion known to disingenuously play to his readership base.
    Rodgers has been a thorn in Chicago’s side for some time and putting their hometown crowd in their place didn’t sit well with many.
    And I’m sure Arkush hopes to be rewarded in some way for the opinion he made a very public way.
    That is sad, but, for now, it’s his right.

    As I’ve said before, hopefully Aaron will just use this as another chip on his shoulder to fuel his fire.
    The great ones often use perceived slights, real or imagined, to keep their fire stoked.
    There’s greater rewards ahead.

    Rage on, Aaron….Rage on.
    The postseason awaits.

  15. Arkush should have kept quiet about it but after Rodgers classless rant the other day, if I were Hub I’d retract my apology – ‘I stand by my original statement about Rodgers, screw him’

  16. Someone needs to ask Hub who he voted for last year (or maybe this is public knowledge somewhere?). I think that might be pretty telling.

  17. I think the NFL should take the vote away from the AP. They clearly have no integrity.

    Give it to the players and the coaches. They have the respect of the fans, unlike the AP.

