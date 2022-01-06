Baker Mayfield shoulder surgery set for January 19

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair his injured left shoulder on January 19, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

Mayfield will have his torn labrum repaired by by Anaheim Ducks orthopedic surgeon Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angeles.

The Browns placed Mayfield on injured reserve on Wednesday after it was decided he wouldn’t play in the team’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Mayfield said after Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh that he was “pretty damn beat up.” Mayfield has placed with a shoulder harness most of the season to enable him to stay in the lineup.

Mayfield is expected to fully recover in time for the latter stages of OTAs and mini-camp.