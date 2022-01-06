Bengals put Larry Ogunjobi on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bengals’ COVID-19 reserve list continued to grow on Thursday.

The team announced that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been placed on the list. There are now nine players on the list with Ogunjobi joining running back Joe Mixon, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and safety Vonn Bell among the first-teamers who are currently out of action.

Ogunjobi has started every game for the Bengals this season. He has 49 tackles, seven sacks, and 19 quarterback hits on the year.

The Bengals may get some of the players currently on the list back before Sunday’s game against the Browns, but the developments of the week point to the team giving a lot of their starters the week off before returning at fuller strength for the playoff opener.