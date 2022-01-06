Bobby Wagner has “a lot of optimism” about staying in Seattle

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner discussed his uncertainty about his future with the team last week ahead of a home win over the Lions that he left early because of a knee injury.

Wagner’s future with the team was a topic of his Wednesday press conference this week as well, but Wagner had a different take on things. He said he thinks he has a chance to play against the Cardinals in Week 18 before adding that he doesn’t feel extra pressure to do so because he doesn’t think this will be his last time playing for the team. 1

“Not really, because in my mind I don’t feel like this is my last time,” Wagner said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “I don’t feel like this is my last time putting on a Seahawks uniform. I don’t feel like this is my last time doing that. I understand there is a business side to this, but there is a lot of optimism on my end that I’ll be back. So I’m not worried about it. Obviously, I can’t control everything. I can only control my part. And my part on this is I feel like I love this city. I love this team. I love the Seahawks. So I always wanted to be a part of a franchise’s good times and bad times and every time. So this is a team that I would love to be able to be a part of for a very, very long time.”

Wagner said he’s a “pretty good businessman” who can work things out when asked why he feels optimistic. That suggests he’s open to reworking a contract that’s set to pay him an unguaranteed $16.6 million next season, but any movement on that front will come after the Seahawks are done playing this season.